JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County (Wyoming) Health is now offering free COVID-19 active disease testing to people who qualify, based on insurance status and symptoms.

Beginning Wednesday, persons who are uninsured or under-insured with COVID-19 symptoms can call the Health Department to schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 active disease test. The department will provide a voucher for testing at Emerg-A-care or St. John’s Health.

“We hope that by eliminating financial barriers, we can successfully reach

community testing goals, keep our residents healthy, and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Teton County,” said Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell, MD.

At this time, the voucher program is only available for individuals experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, or other flu-like symptoms.

The Health Department said it was actively working to increase testing in Teton County.

“To meet testing goals set by the state of Wyoming, we need to increase the number of tests in Teton County,” said Jodie Pond, Director of Teton County Health Department. While initially there were limitations, Teton County has increased its testing capability and is now able to test significantly more

people.

He said the department’s goal is to reopen the economy as safely and quickly as possible.

For more information, contact the Teton County Health Department at 307-733-6401.