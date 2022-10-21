JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena is now closed for the season due to a change in weather and to begin preparing it for winter activities.

The Rodeo Arena closed to horseback riders on Thursday, Oct. 20. Staff is no longer able to drag the arena anymore due to the ground freezing overnight. The ground has been compacted to preserve the material throughout the winter season and spring runoff.

The closure will also allow Parks and Recreation to begin preparations and set-up for the ice rink and winter use of the arena.

The Rodeo Arena will reopen, weather permitting, in May of 2023.

