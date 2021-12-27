JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)- The Teton County Health Department says they are “overwhelmed” with new cases of Covid, according to a press release.

It reads as follows:

“Teton County has recently experienced a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases even with the testing delays from the holiday weekend.

From December 19, 2021 to December 25, 2021, 209 cases were reported among Teton County residents. This was a 386% increase in case numbers over the previous 7-day period and has overwhelmed the Teton County Health Department’s Case Investigation Team. As a result, at this time case investigators are not able to contact everyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Case Investigators are prioritizing cases based on age, those who are believed to be at higher risk for severe disease, live or work in communal living settings, or instances where there is concern of significant further spread of COVID-19 in the community. Teton County, WY

residents who test positive for COVID-19 but do not meet these criteria may not receive a call from Health Department staff during this surge of cases.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not received a call from Health Department staff, we ask that you do all of the following:

● Isolate yourself from everyone possible, including members of your household, stay home, and don’t return to work until 10 days after your symptom onset.

● Notify all those who have been in close contact with you while you were sick or up to 48 hours prior to your onset of symptoms and let them know that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Close contacts who have symptoms should get tested as soon as possible. Those who do not have symptoms should wait until at least 5 days after the exposure before they test.

● If you believe you are at high risk for severe disease, contact your healthcare provider for information and treatment options.

● As stated by the CDC, “look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19 such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, or any other symptom that is concerning you. If someone is showing signs of any of these symptoms call 911 or seek emergency medical care.”

If you are notified that you may be a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please do one of the following:

● If you are fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms, monitor yourself for symptoms, get tested 5-7 days after the exposure, and wear a mask in all indoor settings until you get a negative test result, or it has been 14 days since the exposure.

● If you are not fully vaccinated and have no symptoms, you should quarantine and get tested 5 days after the exposure.

● If you are experiencing symptoms, you should isolate and get tested as soon as possible regardless of your vaccination status.

Teton County Health Department expects that we will continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases over the coming weeks. Community members should expect that they may be exposed to COVID-19 in certain environments such as crowded enclosed areas and are urging everyone to continue following all necessary precautions such as wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, staying home and getting tested when sick, and getting vaccinated including getting a booster dose when eligible. These steps are vital for preventing further transmission of the virus and protecting those who are the most vulnerable in our community.

For additional information on what to do if you tested positive for COVID-19, what to do if you were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, testing, vaccinations, and preventive measures, please visit https://www.tetoncountywy.gov/2061/COVID-19“

