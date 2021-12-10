JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Monday, the Teton County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will relocate back to the Health Department, located at 460 East Pearl Avenue after being at the Presbyterian Church since the beginning of October.

As of Thursday, booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17 by the FDA and CDC. This age is not eligible to receive any other type of COVID-19 vaccine for their booster. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will serve all community members who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and interested in a 1st, 2nd, or booster dose. Mondays will be a dedicated clinic for children 5 to 11 years old while others 12+ can schedule appointments Tuesday through Thursday.

Starting on December 13, The Teton County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule is as follows:

Monday 3:00 pm to 6:45 pm (5-to-11-year old’s only)

Tuesday 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm to 6:45 pm (12 years of age and up)

Wednesday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm to 3:45 pm (12 years of age and up)

Thursday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm to 3:45 pm (12 years of age and up)

To book an appointment at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for both children 5-11 and individuals 12 and up, visit www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax. If you need assistance with booking a COVID-19 appointment, call the call center at 307-732-8628. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in individuals 5-11 and for those individuals 12-18 years old. Moderna, J&J and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for use in individuals

18+. Parents and guardians should consult their healthcare provider or family physician for additional guidance or questions they have regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

If you need to cancel your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you can do so by calling the call center or by going to www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax and clicking the ‘need to cancel your COVID-19 vaccine appointment’ button.

Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card with you to your appointment if you are returning for a second or booster dose. For those under the age of 18, a parent or guardian is required to accompany the child to their vaccine appointment.

With the holidays right around the corner, the health department says getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others.

The vaccine clinic will be closed for the holidays on December 23 and December 27 through December 30.

The post Teton County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic new location and hours appeared first on Local News 8.