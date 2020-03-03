JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County, Wyoming Health Department is working with St. John’s Health, the Wyoming Department of Health and local partners to prepare for possible cases of Novel-Coronavirus.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been no reported cases in Wyoming and the risk to Teton County residents from the disease is low, according to health department officials.

“The Health Department is continually monitoring the situation,” said Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond. “We are using our Incident Command System to ensure effecitive communication and coordination with all involved agencies.”

Residents are being advised to stay informed and look for updates and recommendations from credible sources, like the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. “This is a continually changing situation,” said Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell. “Arming yourself with the most current information is important.”

Symptoms of the COVID-19, or Novel Coronavirus, include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you experience those symptoms, call your physician to determine if it’s necessary to visit a clinic or hospital.

If a hospital visit is necessary, call St. John’s Health at 307-733-3636 before arriving at the medical center. Staff will direct patients to a dedicated entrance to avoid public areas and waiting rooms.

St. John’s Health is following CDC guidelines for assessing and treating patients with possible exposure.

“In order to minimize the spread of illness, we are asking that patients stay at home or in their hotel room until a health provider determines whether medical attention is necessary,” said St. John’s Health communications officer Karen Connelly.