JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County announced the hire of a Regional Transportation Planning Administrator, a newly created position that will coordinate the transportation efforts of the Town of Jackson, Teton County and regional partners.

Charlotte Frei, PhD, PE, will begin her role as the County Regional Transportation Planning Administrator on February 28, 2022. The position, which is jointly funded by the Town of Jackson and Teton County, will work closely with local and regional partners on transportationrelated projects, programs, and policies. Frei will be responsible for supporting implementation of the Jackson/Teton Integrated Transportation Plan (ITP), to include pursuing development of a Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO).

“I am passionate about multi-modal and context-sensitive transportation solutions for all users,” Frei said. “Teton County has adopted a thoughtful Integrated Transportation Plan, and I look forward to working with partners across the region to collaborate on priority projects.”

Frei will work with START Bus, pathways programs, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and regional partners on transportation related plans, such as the 2020-2025 START Routing Plan, the Teton Pass Corridor and Wyoming Highway 390 plans, and the Pathways Master Plan.

“There are many projects in the works right now in which transportation does or will play a critical role. We are excited to have a dedicated staff member to lead these efforts and make meaningful progress on the priorities identified in the ITP, as integrated with and driven by the Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan,” Teton County Administrator Alyssa Watkins said.

Frei comes to the County from Chicago, Illinois where she worked as a transportation engineer at a global privately owned engineering and construction firm that provides services in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. She is an experienced transportation planner and licensed Professional Engineer who holds a PhD in Transportation Systems Analysis and Planning from Northwestern University. Her expertise lies in travel behavior, travel demand forecasting, traffic flow and management, and transit operations and service designs.

Frei has led a variety of projects including developing plans for electric vehicle charging programs, streamlining micro-transit and paratransit services, environmental analysis of transportation, demand-responsive and fixed-route transit coordination, maintenance operations facilities, and statewide transit technology implementation.

“Ms. Frei will play a key role in the future of transit development and implementation in Jackson and Teton County, and we believe she brings the experience, expertise, and thoughtfulness needed to help meet our community’s transit needs,” Town Manager Larry Pardee said.

The full-time position is new to the County and was approved as part of the FY22 budget by the Teton County Board of County Commissioners on June 29, 2021.

