Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Jackson/Teton County Housing Department received a $25,000 grant to secure temporary housing for community members seeking a place to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.

The grant was made possible by the Community Emergency Response Fund of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole.

“Over the past several months many community organizations have worked together to place individuals and families in temporary housing to safely quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19,” Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Director April Norton said. “Over the past few weeks, it became clear that we needed to secure longer-term leases on multiple units to ensure that those in need have a place to safely land on a temporary basis. This grant from the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole allows us to better serve our community.”

The grant will be used to lease six units for the next three months to ensure that Teton County Public Health has a place for people to go should they need to quarantine or isolate and find themselves without safe sheltering options.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please reach out to your primary healthcare provider.

If you do not have a primary care provider, please call St. John’s Health Hotline at 307-739-4898, option 3.