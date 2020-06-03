Idaho Politics

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two contested races were decided by Teton County, Idaho Republicans Tuesday.

In the race for County Commissioner, incumbent Harley Wilcox defeated Rick Nansen 1,086 to 287.

In the Sheriff’s contest, Clint Limiux had 906 votes to 483 for Kendall Bowser.

All will face democratic challengers in November.

Teton County voters supported a Road and Bridge Levy by a 65% margin. The final vote for the $1.2 million, two-year levy was 1,605 to 853.