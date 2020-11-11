Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Eastern Idaho Public Health District has moved Teton County into the “Critical” or “Red” level. You can learn more about the meaning of that designation here.

The Teton School District will transition to all home-based learning beginning Monday, November 16. Other adjustments begin this week.

All students will remain in that learning model until at least the Thanksgiving break, which begins November 25.

Teton County reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total number of active cases to 72 and the active rate per 10,000 population to 59.3. It was the third day in a row that the active rate rose above the critical threshold of 45.