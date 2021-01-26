JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Public Health Officer Alexia Harrist, MD, PhD, has approved two local variances to statewide health orders in Teton County.

District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell requested more restrictive variances after the state announced it was easing its COVID-19 recommendations.

Although Wyoming’s situation has seen some statewide improvement, Teton County’s metrics warranted increased public health measures to decrease community spread and discourage crowding.

“Local case volumes have now exceeded those seen during our previous surge in mid-December,” said Riddell. “With the detection of the new, more transmissible variant here in Teton County, there is potential for even further increase in transmission of COVID-19. Our community cannot afford to ease up on COVID restrictions. If anything, we must be even more mindful of basic preventative measures: wearing masks, spacing out, gathering only with our household groups, washing our hands, staying home when sick. I know this is hard, but I also know that it can work.”

The variances in Teton County, WY are in effect from January 26 through February 14, 2021, and will make the following changes to the Twentieth Continuation of the Statewide Health Orders:

• Bars and Restaurants will close for on-premises consumption between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. (with exceptions for take-out, delivery, and truck stops).

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

• Group fitness classes are limited to ten (10) participants.

• The maximum number of people for indoor and outdoor events will remain at the previous, lower limits: o Indoor events may allow gatherings of more than 10 people but no more than 25% of venue capacity with a maximum of 100 people, provided all the COVID-safety conditions are met.

Outdoor events may allow gatherings of more than 10 people but no more than 50% of venue capacity with a maximum of 250 people, provided all the COVIDsafety conditions are met.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

This is in contrast to the continuation of Statewide Health Order #2, which allows for indoor events to increase their maximum attendance to 250 people, and for outdoor events to increase their maximum attendance to 500 people.

The post Teton County implements health order variances appeared first on Local News 8.