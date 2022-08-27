JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Rec Center will close to the public early this week for routine maintenance.

The Recreation Center will be closed to the public on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30, to allow for plumbing repairs to the locker room and to conduct an annual fire system inspection.

The Recreation Center will reopen to the public with regular hours on Wednesday, August 31.

