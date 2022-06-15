Teton County

JACKSON, Wyo.(KIFI) – Construction is underway at the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center as part of the Recreation Center’s expansion project.

The lobby and Jackson Hole Cupboard satellite pantry have already been moved to the swimming pool waiting area and many staff offices have been relocated.

The public can expect more changes at the Recreation Center beginning Wednesday when construction crews begin work in the former lobby and entrance area, blocking through traffic. As a result, all public access will be in and out of the south doors, located near the old sun deck.

Crews will begin installing a construction fence around parking areas that are impacted and beginning Wednesday, June 22, the public should plan to use the parking lots at Jackson Elementary School or the Jackson Home Ranch Welcome Center to park vehicles.

The expansion project is expected to take approximately 20 months. The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (TCJPRD) is committed to keeping the public up to date on construction progress and the impacts it may have on users of the Recreation Center.

To stay updated on changes to programs, altered hours of operations, disruption of services, and parking closures, please visit Teton County’s new public engagement site HERE. Staff and the construction team will post weekly information to the site, which will also include the construction management plan and illustrations of how the Recreation Center will appear once the expansion is complete.

