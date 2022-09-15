JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Rec Center will temporarily close to the public beginning this Friday.

The entire Recreation Center facility will close to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 12:00 p.m. to allow for a high school swimming invite. The Recreation Center will reopen to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3:00 p.m. Lap Swimming will be available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Regular weekend hours will resume on Sunday, Sept. 18.

For questions or more information, visit the Teton County/Parks and Recreation Department website or call the front desk at 307-739-9025.

