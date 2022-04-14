JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County is taking steps to make it easier for the public to engage with the county on current and ongoing projects through a new online public engagement platform.

The website powers a holistic set of solutions to help unify and supercharge the public input process. It includes three interconnected solutions: Surveys, Public Comment and Public Meetings.

You can visit engagetetoncountywy.com to learn about current and ongoing projects at the county. The new site allows users to view projects on one landing page, rather than searching each department website or consultant page for project information.

Each project page explains its history, project phases, next steps, meeting notices and ways to engage with county staff and members of the project team. In addition to project information, one of the main features will be online surveys and polling. The platform will also allow streaming of live meetings where citizens can participate from home. The meeting platform supports virtual and/or in-person options including translation.

“Teton County is very excited to launch the new public engagement website. It will allow more effective ways for the citizens of Teton County to actively participate in projects and exponentially increase equitable engagement,” Teton County General Services Director Sarah Mann said.

Aside from being a landing page for projects, the public can sign up to receive a general county newsletter as well as specific project newsletters and updates.

The Public Input platform was founded by former planners, transportation engineers and government communicators who have dedicated their careers to helping build trust between governments and the public on the local, regional and state level.

The public is encouraged to visit the site and learn more about current projects and participate in open surveys at engagetetoncountywy.com.

