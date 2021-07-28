TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A man is dead after a situation and a car chase in Teton County.

The sheriff’s office says they received a report regarding threats being made by a person to others around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Teton County deputies located the suspect driving a vehicle on Highway 33, west of Tetonia.

Deputies began to chase the suspect after he refused to stop.

The chase ended near 5000 W 4000 N outside of Tetonia, where the suspect stopped, exited the vehicle with a gun and took his own life.

The investigation has been turned over to Tri-Counties investigations team.

The man’s identity has not been released.

