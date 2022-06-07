TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – In partnership with the National Association of Counties, Teton County has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the County, at the County Administration Building located at 200 South Willow Street in Jackson.

Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box.

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” the code says.

“We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase.

“Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement.”

The public can place flags in the flag box any time during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

