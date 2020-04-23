Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County School District #1 has announced it will remain closed through May 15 and possibly for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

District officials said they were uncertain if it would be safe to reopen schools after the updated statewide orders expire May 15. In the meantime, the district is developing a plan to reopen schools if they can ensure distancing protocols.

The Wyoming Department of Education noted that special populations may access the buildings on a li8mited basis and could continue to do so with the approval of local county health officials.

Dr. Gillian Chapman stated, “While we were all excited about the possibility of returning to our schools and providing face to face learning, it is critical that we are able to provide a learning environment that meets public health guidance to ensure our students’ and staff health and safety.”