JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County released a Request for Proposals (RFP) on Tuesday for qualified child care providers to rent some or all of the nonresident space on the first floor of the Workforce housing development Mercill Condos located at 105 Mercill Avenue.

The space is 6,862 square feet and is currently designed as four separate units. The space could be used as one large space or for multiple, smaller uses. The space will be leased as a shell and the new tenant(s) will be expected to finish the space based on their needs. Teton County has not set rent rates or terms to allow respondents to outline community benefits of the proposed use(s) and the rent rates that the respondent is able to pay. Respondent teams may consist of one service provider or multiple service providers.

Interested parties should provide proposals that clearly articulate:

Proposed use for space

Size of space needed

Proposed fee structure for proposed use and services

The rent rate that the respondent can pay based on the services provided and proposed fee structure for those services

Preferred rent terms, including length of initial lease term and any options for renewal

The opportunity to provide preference for Teton County employees seeking childcare, including proposed fees for services

Employment benefits and salary philosophy of applicant

Applicants should include an introductory letter, qualifications, and details on proposed use(s). Proposals will be evaluated on proposed use and community benefit, proposed fees for clients, experience of applicant, and proposed benefits for Teton County Employees.

The deadline to submit proposals is May 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. MST, followed by staff recommendation(s) to the Teton County Board of County Commissioners on May 17, 2022. Responses must be submitted through the Teton County Public Purchase portal at www.publicpurchase.com. The RFP is provided online HERE.

