Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County School District 401 school board has voted to end home-based learning for most students this Friday. Students who haven’t met academic obligations by May 22 will have until June 4 to complete their work. Teachers will assist those students and all staff will complete their contracts through June 4.

Teton High School graduation will take place June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Spud Drive In south of Driggs. Each senior will receive a single admission ticket for their family’s vehicle.

Basin High graduation will be held the same night and also at the Spud Drive In, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Diplomas will be presented to graduates, who will walk across a stage that will be built in front of the drive-in screen. A video will be broadcast with student, faculty, and administrative speeches after dark.