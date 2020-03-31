Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming, District Public Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell has issued a new order requiring all people in Teton County, Wyoming to limit gatherings to only individuals within the same family.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist authorized the action and directed the Teton Health District Officer to issue the order.

“I am pleased that we have been able to enact another incremental step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. However, the individual decisions each of us make every day collectively remain our single most powerful tool in controlling the virus,” said Dr. Riddell.

Wyoming law allows that anyone violating a public health order can be subject to criminal prosecution. It could result in prosecution as a high misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of a $1,000 fine and/or up to one year imprisonment.

Under the order there are now six circumstances in which a person may leave their home. Those are:

Performing tasks essential to their health and safety, or for the health and safety of

their household members or pets, including, be example and without limitation,

obtaining medical supplies or medication or visiting a health care professional. Care for a family member or pet in another household. Obtain necessary supplies for self or household members (including, by example and without limitation, groceries, food, liquor, sporting goods, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of a residence). Deliver necessary supplies (including, by example and without limitation, groceries, food, liquor, sporting goods, and products necessary to maintain for safety, sanitation, and essential operation of a residence. Engage in outdoor activity, so long as six (6) feet is maintained between any person not in the same household. Travel to and work at a place of employment, if the work cannot be done remotely from home.

The order also establishes some familiar advice:

Maintain at least six (6) feet distance from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible, or use hand sanitizer, cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), and regularly clean high touch surfaces. Do not shake hands.

You can view the full official order here.