CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in November, down .4% from October. 2020 unemployment peaked at 9.6% in April. It is still much higher than the 3.7% rate recorded in November of 2019.

The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services said it appeared the state’s economy is recovering from pandemic related closures.

Teton County posted the largest increase, rising from 4.4% to 5.8%. That did not alarm state officials, since November is usually a shoulder of the summer and winter tourist seasons in the area.

The state’s total nonfarm employment decreased from 285,300 in 2019 to 271,300 in November of 2020, a decline of 14,000 jobs (-4.9%).