JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department will be hosting a walk-in flu vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic will go from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 460 E. Pearl Ave. for those who are still in need of a flu vaccine.

Free flu vaccine will be available for those who do not have health insurance or are underinsured, while supplies last.

The free flu vaccine has been made available through a generous donation from the Community Foundation of

Jackson Hole and the Rotary of Jackson Hole Breakfast Club.

Mercury and preservative free quadrivalent flu vaccine will be available for adults and children and high-dose flu vaccine will be available for those 65+. If you do have health insurance, bring your health insurance card.

After Thanksgiving, individuals wanting to get a flu shot at the Health Department will need to make an appointment at the Public Health Immunization Clinic, with limited availability.

To schedule call 307-733-6401, choose option 1 for the Public Health Clinic, and then option 3 for the Front Desk.

The health department said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu vaccine is now more important than ever and will help protect our entire community, especially those most vulnerable. Flu vaccines help reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths due to influenza. This season is especially important to get vaccinated due to the significant strain COVID-19 has caused on our healthcare system.

