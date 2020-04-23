Local News
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Teton County, Wyoming Health Department has launched an effort to reopen the business community in an orderly fashion. The department is working to balance the competing priorities of public health and the local economy.
The department says the community is now in a “stabilization phase” of the health emergency, working to find ways to allow businesses to operate safely. This phase of stabilization aims to reopen onsite businesses, organizations and commercial facilities in a scaled fashion.
The department expects to enter that phase of recovery in Teton County sometime around mid-May. The Teton District Health Officer is working to create recommendations as needed and reflecting the level of risk to public health.
Those will include:
- Increased hygiene of staff and employees
- Mandatory cloth face coverings
- Physical distancing (separation of 6 feet or more)
- Required symptom checking and restriction of sick employees
- Increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures
- Required messaging
- Rotating staff schedules or teleworking
The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has created an Economic Recovery Task Force to help develop specific protocols to assist in the reopening of businesses.
Economy / News / Top Stories