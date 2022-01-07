JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department would like to share several COVID-19 vaccine updates:

We are shifting locations again for the COVID-19 Clinics for individuals ages 12 and up ONLY. Starting Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the 12+ clinic will take place at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, 1251 S Park Loop Rd. The hours for these clinics will be:

-Tuesdays 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30pm to 5:30 pm

-Wednesdays and Thursdays 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30pm to 5:30 pm

-Appointments are in high demand. We thank you for your patience and flexibility while we work to meet demand in our community. Continue to check our webpage, www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax frequently for updates and openings after cancellations of vaccine appointments. We continue to emphasize that vaccination and getting boosted is one of the most important elements of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our community healthy.

Individuals ages 12 and up who need a first dose are welcome to walk in without an appointment to our clinic during operating hours. Due to staffing and clinic hours, we will no longer be allowing individuals to arrive at the end of the clinic day looking for extra doses. These adjustments will allow us to continue to operate as efficiently as possible and work at full capacity. Clinics for 5–11-year-olds will remain at the Teton County Health Department, 460 E Pearl Ave, and continue to take place on Mondays from 3-7pm. Walk-ins are not allowed.

To book a COVID-19 appointment, please visit www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax. If you need assistance, please call our call center at 307-732-8628. Individuals, parents, and guardians should consult their healthcare provider or family physician for additional guidance or questions they have regarding any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

If you need to cancel your COVID-19 vaccine appointment you can do so by calling the call center or by going to www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax and clicking the ‘Need to Cancel your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment’ button. On January 4, 2022, the CDC updated their recommendations for when certain individuals can receive a booster shot. Those who received Pfizer for their first two vaccines now can receive a booster 5 months after their second dose, shortening the interval from 6 months as previously established.

Individuals who initially received 2 shots of Moderna still must wait 6 months before getting a booster, and those who got Johnson & Johnson must wait 2 months. Also on January 4, 2022, the CDC added the recommendation that 5-11-year-olds with moderate to severe immunocompromised conditions receive an additional dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after their second shot. Documentation of the qualifying condition is requested at the appointment. On January 5, 2022, the CDC expanded their booster eligibility to include individuals ages 12-15. It is now recommended that those ages 12-17 should receive a Pfizer booster at least 5 months after their 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance ofvaccination, boosters and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19.

