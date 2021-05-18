JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is moving back to the Health Department’s building, located at 460 E. Pearl Ave, after being at the new Target building since the end of March.

“We were so grateful to have the opportunity to use the Presbyterian Church, Senior Center, and Target during the Winter and Spring,” Teton County Health Department’s Nurse Manager Janet Garland said. “These locations allowed us to exponentially increase the number of community members we were able to vaccinate each day. The donation of these spaces is one of the reasons why we have such a large percentage of our population fully vaccinated at this time.”

The new Teton County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours will be:

Wednesdays: 3:00pm-7:00pm

Thursdays: 8:30am-12:00pm and 1:00pm- 3:30pm

Fridays: 8:30am-12:00pm and 1:00pm -5:30pm

Saturdays: 8:30am-12:30pm

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed Sundays through Tuesdays. Any Individuals interested in booking an appointment for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine please visit, www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine approved under emergency use authorization for individuals 12+. Individuals who are under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign their consent form and must be accompanied by someone over 18 to their appointment. If you received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine somewhere outside of Teton County and need a second dose, please bring your COVID-19 vaccine card and make sure that you received your first dose at least 17 days before you walk in.

Walk-ins are available any time the clinic is open except for the last 30 minutes of the day. Individuals who are 18 or older and are interested in receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may come to the clinic during walk-in hours. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a one-dose vaccine approved under emergency use for individuals 18 and older.

Albertsons pharmacy is continuing to provide Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The Moderna COVID19 vaccine is a two-dose vaccine approved for emergency use authorization in individuals 18 and older. Smith’s pharmacy is continuing to provide both the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Community members should visit their websites for appointment availability.

