JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair is officially taking entries for many of its most popular events, including the Figure 8 Races, Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall and the Open Class Horse Show.

“Coming off an adjusted 2020 Fair due to COVID-19, we are very excited to be able to celebrate the Fair’s history with a little bit of normalcy,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said.

Officials strongly encourage you to enter online. There are no entry fees to do so HERE.

Online entries close on July 25 at 5:00 p.m.

In-person and mail-in entries for the Blue-Ribbon Exhibit Hall close on July 23 at 5:00 p.m. In-person and mail-in entries are $2 per entry. Day-of entries are $4 per adult entry and $1 per youth entry.

All exhibits, including ‘Farm-to-Fork’ and ‘Flower Garden’, need to be dropped off at the Exhibit Hall on Tuesday, July 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Judging will occur the afternoon of July 27 with public viewing from July 28 to August 1 between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Figure 8 Race entries will be accepted until Tuesday July 27 at 5:00 p.m. There are only 36 slots available, with a 6-entry waitlist.

Entries for the English and Western Dressage Horse Show close on Thursday July 22 at 5:00 p.m. Team Ranch Sorting entries close on Friday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m. Entries for the Bev Halpin Memorial Team Branding close on Wednesday July 28 at 5:00 p.m. The Trail/Obstacle Course and Pleasure and Non-Pro Western Performance class entries close on Thursday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m.

4-H events will occur throughout the Fair, running from July 17 to August 1.

For a full schedule of Fair events, visit the Teton County Fair website HERE.

