JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – In an effort to decrease community spread of COVID-19 in Teton County Wyo., the Teton District Health Officer is issuing a recommendation that restaurants and bars close at 10:00 p.m. to discourage crowding.

Teton County has had 134 cases between July 14-July 27, 2020.

Several recent mass exposure events in Teton County and surrounding areas have resulted from improper distancing at crowded bars and restaurants operating late at night. Contact tracing has also revealed

transmission of COVID-19 to be occurring at restaurants and bars within Teton County, Wyo.

Public Health Recommendation #9 strongly encourages early closure (10 p.m.) for all restaurants and bars within Teton County, including the city of Jackson. Dine-in service and the in-person service of alcoholic and malt beverages, whether inside or outside, should end no later than 10:00 p.m.

This does not include drive-thru and take-out-only facilities.

Recommendation #9 goes into effect on July 30, 2020 and will continue through August 15, 2020.

To review Recommendation #9 in its entirety, or to see a full list of current state and county public health orders, please go click here.

