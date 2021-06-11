JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department now has a mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, called Vaxi Taxi, that will host pop-up vaccination clinics around the community.

The Health Department would like to thank START bus for letting them to use a bus that is currently out of rotation for their mobile clinics.

The START bus allows the vaccination team to easily go to many locations in the community to set up pop-up clinics where people can come and receive either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an effort to go to more locations in our community, the Vaxi Taxi will have its first set of stops next week. For more information and pop-up clinic hours please visit, www.tetoncountywy.gov/vaxitaxi.

The current schedule for the Vaxi Taxi is Monday, June 14, 2021 we will be North of Jackson. Stops include Kelly Elementary School, Moran Elementary School, Grand Teton National Park Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose and the Jackson Hole Airport.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 we will be in the Wilson and Alta area. Stops include 3 Creek, Aspens Market, Grand Targhee, Alta Library, and Teton Gravity Research (TGR).

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 we will be South of Jackson in the Hoback area. Stops include Hoback Market and the Jackson Hole Marketplace/The Bird.

Community members should look for a bus with Teton County Health Department signage. No appointments are needed at these pop-up clinics. Individuals who need first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are welcome to attend. The pop-up clinics will be offering the Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a onedose vaccine. Both of these COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use authorization in individuals 18 and older.

For the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, individuals will need to visit our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Teton County Health Department, located at 460 E. Pearl Avenue. For more information on our ongoing clinic hours or to speak to one of our nurses please call our COVID hotline at 307-732-8628 or visit, www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax.

