TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County, Wyoming is leading the state for deaths due to the drug fentanyl.

At least two people have died in the last several months in Teton County.

Wyoming Deputy State Registrar Guy Beaudoin says fentanyl pills brought into the US are not regulated, and though the pills look the same, their actual dosage varies.

He says just a very small amount of fentanyl can kill.

The is the same danger Idaho Governor Brad Little has been working with Idaho State Police to stop.

