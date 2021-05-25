JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming statewide Health Order #1, which requires masks in public and private K-12 schools, is set to expire on May 31, 2021.

Most schools in Teton County, Wyo. are in session through June 11, 2021, and since many students in Teton County have not had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Teton District Health Officer has put into place Public Health Order #21-4.

This public health order will require students, teachers, school staff and visitors in public and private K-12 schools to wear face coverings from June 1, 2021 through June 11, 2021.

This order is consistent with the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines which specifically recommend ongoing mask wearing in K-12 schools through the end of the academic year.

The health department said COVID-19 is still present in the community and gathering in large numbers in small classrooms presents an opportunity for “super spreading” events which could impact many households.

Teton County District Health Officer Travis Riddell explained why having a mask order in schools for the rest of the year is important.

“Since most Teton County students are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine or fully vaccinated, we want to continue to ensure their safety during in-person learning. Wearing a mask is still the first line of defense against COVID-19 for most children in the school setting. This order will help provide a safe end to the school year.”

You can view Public Health Order #21-4 HERE.

The post Teton County, Wyo. mask order in effect June 1 to June 11 for public, private K-12 schools appeared first on Local News 8.