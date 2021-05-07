JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County, Wyo. order to wear face coverings in certain places was rescinded Friday at noon.

The 26th continuation of Statewide Health Order 1 will remain in place through May 16, 2021 and requires mask usage while on K-12 school or college property.

You can read all current health orders in place and to see the rescinded mask order HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The health department said it is important to remember many people in the community are still susceptible to COVID-19. This includes children younger than 16 years old, people who are immunocompromised, and those who are not yet fully vaccinated. Teton County Health Department encourages community members to follow the CDC’s latest guidance on when to wear masks. It is recommended that even fully vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks when inside public places or in crowded outdoor settings, such as performances, parades, or sports events. Local businesses, organizations, and event planners can develop their own policies for their staff and customers, as long as accommodations can be made for those requiring exemptions.

The COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be available in Teton County for anyone 16 and older. To book an appointment or to see when the clinic is open and accepting walk-ins click HERE.

The post Teton County, Wyo. mask order rescinded Friday appeared first on Local News 8.