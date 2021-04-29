JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Wyo. health order requiring individuals in Teton County, Wyo. to wear face coverings in certain places is expected to be rescinded on May 7, 2021 instead of expiring on May 17, 2021 as initially planned.

This is dependent on local COVID-19 case numbers remaining at their current levels or continuing to decrease.

As of April 27, 2021, Teton County has averaged 3 new cases per day for the last seven days. There have been 41 new cases in the past two weeks. This is a 49% decrease from the previous two-week period. Additionally, as of April 26, 2021, 52.82% of our population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“We have seen a sustained decline in COVID-19 disease in Teton County in terms of both new cases and hospitalizations,” Teton County District Health Officer, Travis Riddell said. “Teton County, WY has also seen a tremendous uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines in our community. Community members’ choice to get vaccinated has made the mask mandate less necessary. On May 7, 2021, the date the mask order is expected to be rescinded, any person 16 years of age and older will have had an opportunity to reach full immunity, which is defined as two weeks after the second dose in a 2-dose vaccine (such as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine) or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine).”

The 26th continuation of Statewide Health Order 1 will also remain in place through May 16, 2021 and requires mask usage while on K-12 school or college property.

To read all current health orders in place click HERE.

The post Teton County, Wyo. mask order to be rescinded May 7 appeared first on Local News 8.