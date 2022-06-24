JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department announced Teton County, Wyo., has moved into the High Community Level for COVID-19 again according to the CDC.

This increase from the Medium Community Level is a result of new hospital admissions and an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the last 7 days.

As of Thursday, Teton County has averaged 19.3 cases per day for the past seven days for a total of 135 cases reported. For the last 14 days, 19.3% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result. Since June 18, 2022, St. John’s Health has admitted five patients with COVID-19.

In the future, Teton County Health Department will no longer provide press releases for each change in Community Level; individuals can check our Metrics and COVID-19 Community Levels webpage or the CDC’s webpage for the current weekly Community Level and recommendations, and statistics. The CDC updates the Community Level once weekly on Thursdays by 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Teton County Health Department will continue to send out COVID-19 updates every other week using the Nixle system. To subscribe to these updates text TC_COVID to 888777.

The most significant change in guidance when in the High Community Level is that the CDC recommends all individuals wear a well-fitting mask when indoors in public locations. The community can review the recommendations that come with the High Community Level here. These include staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19, wearing a mask in public indoor settings, increasing ventilation, and following other recommended precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to family, friends, coworkers or neighbors.

Being fully vaccinated and up to date on your COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most effective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax or call the COVID-19 hotline at 307-732-8628.

Individuals should stay home when they are sick and test. Testing is the only way to ensure you do not have COVID-19. In partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, Curative and the Teton County Health Department, all residents, workers and visitors in Teton County, WY, can receive a no-cost, shallow nasal, COVID-19 test. Please visit www.curative.com to view hours of operation, testing locations and to book an appointment.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and need assistance, please contact our COVID-19 hotline at 307-732-8628. Those who are unvaccinated, over 50 years old OR have risk factors (including but not limited to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer and the immunocompromised) please contact your healthcare provider immediately to discuss your eligibility for the no-cost COVID-19 specific antiviral treatment that can reduce your chances of severe illness from COVID-19. This medicine must be prescribed by your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, please call the Teton County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline.

