JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department announced Friday Teton County, Wyo. has moved back up into the Yellow (Medium) Risk Level for COVID-19.

This increase from the Green (Low) Risk Level results from an increase in new cases.

As of Friday, Teton County has averaged 8.6 cases per day for the past seven days for a total of 60 cases reported. For the last 14 days, 15.33% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result. As of Thursday, St. John’s Medical Center had a 7-day average of 0 patients with COVID-19 in the PCU and 0 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Being fully vaccinated and up to date on your COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most effective measures to

stop the spread of COVID-19. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click HERE.

Teton County Health Department reminds all individuals they should stay home when they are sick and test. Testing is the only way to ensure you do not have COVID-19. In partnership with the Wyoming

Department of Health, Curative and the Teton County Health Department, all residents, workers and visitors in Teton County, WY, can receive a free, shallow nasal, COVID-19 test. Visit www.curative.com to see hours of operation, testing locations and to book an appointment.

The Teton County Health Department asks community members to review the recommendations that come with the Yellow (Medium) Risk Level. These include staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19, wearing a mask when needed, and following other recommended precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to family, friends, coworkers, or neighbors. Read about the Yellow (Medium) Risk Level and the accompanying recommended preventative measures here.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and need assistance, contact the COVID-19 hotline at 307-732-8628. Those who are unvaccinated, over 50 years old or have risk factors (including but not limited to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer and the immunocompromised) may qualify for no-cost, antiviral treatment for COVID-19 that can reduce your chances of severe illness from COVID-19. This medicine must be prescribed by your healthcare provider, if you do not have a healthcare provider, call the Teton County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline.

The post Teton County, Wyo. moves back into yellow risk level for COVID-19 appeared first on Local News 8.