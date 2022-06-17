JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department announced Friday Teton County, Wyo. has moved into the Medium Community Level for COVID-19.

This decrease from the High Community Level results from a decrease in new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past seven days, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the last 7 days remains elevated.

As of Thursday, Teton County has averaged 17 cases per day for the past seven days for a total of 119 cases reported among County residents. For the last 14 days, 18.01% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result. As of June 17, 2022, St. John’s Medical Center had a 7-day average of 0.43 patients with COVID-19 in the PCU and 0.14 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

The Teton County Health Department asks community members to review the recommendations that come with the Medium Community Level. These include staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19, wearing a mask when needed, and following other recommended precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to family, friends, coworkers, or neighbors. Read about the Medium Community Level and the accompanying recommended preventative measures here.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and need assistance, please contact our COVID-19 hotline at 307-732-8628. Those who are unvaccinated, over 50 years old OR have risk factors (including but not limited to obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer and the immunocompromised) may qualify for no-cost, antiviral treatment for COVID-19 that can reduce your chances of severe illness from COVID-19. This medicine must be prescribed by your healthcare

provider, if you do not have a healthcare provider, please call the Teton County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline.

The post Teton County, Wyo. moves back to Medium Community Level for COVID-19 appeared first on Local News 8.