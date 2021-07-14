JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department announced Teton County, Wyo. has moved back up into the Yellow (Low) Risk Level for COVID-19.

This increase from the Green (New Normal) Risk Level has resulted from a shift in some of the local COVID-19 metrics, including an increase in new cases and the percentage of cases due to community spread.

As of Tuesday, Teton County has averaged 3.4 new cases per day for the past seven days. There have been 28 new cases in the past two weeks. 23 of the new cases in the last two weeks have been in individuals who are not fully

vaccinated against COVID-19. The new cases for the last two weeks also included a cluster of COVID-19 cases who

were unvaccinated and live in a congregate living setting for local employers.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

At this time anyone 12+ can book or walk-in for a COVID vaccine appointment. To see all available appointments and days the clinic is open click HERE.

“It is more important than ever for those who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond said. “With new more contagious variants continuing to develop, the COVID-19 vaccines are our best preventative measure to stop not only the spread of COVID-19 but also the occurrence of new variants. Each time the virus replicates the more likely we are to see new, more contagious variants. The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to reduce severe illness and death from COVID-19. If you have questions about the COVID19 vaccines, please call our COIVD-19 hotline at 307-732-8628 to speak to one of our nurses. They are available to answer any COVID question or concern.”

The health department wants to remind you that you should stay home when you are sick and test. Testing is the only way to ensure you do not have COVID-19. In partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, Curative, and the Teton County Health Department all residents, workers and visitors in Teton County, WY can receive a free, shallow nasal, COVID-19 test. Click HERE to see hours of operation, testing locations, and to book an appointment. Walk-ups are also welcome at the testing kiosks. Test results take between 24-48 hours to receive.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The Teton County Health Department asks community members to review the recommendations that come with the Yellow (Low) Risk Level. These include staying home when sick, testing for COVID-19, wearing a mask when needed, and following other recommended precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to family, friends, coworkers, or neighbors. Read about the Yellow (Low) Risk Level and the accompanying recommended preventative measures HERE.

The post Teton County, Wyo. moves back up to low risk level for COVID-19 appeared first on Local News 8.