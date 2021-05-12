JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department announced Teton County, Wyo. has moved down into the Green (New Normal) Risk Level for COVID-19.

This decrease from the Yellow (Low) Risk Level has resulted from continued improvements in the local COVID-19 metrics including the total number of new cases and the reduction in COVID-19 cases being attributed to community spread.

This is the first time the county has been in the green risk level since the health department created the COVID-19 risk level guidance system in the Summer of 2020.

Health officials said we can attribute the county’s move to the high uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations in the community and mask-wearing.

As of May 11, Teton County has averaged 2.14 new cases per day for the past seven days. There have been 30 new cases in the past two weeks. This is a 29% decrease from the previous two-week period.

“We are excited to announce this change in our risk level to the community. It has been a long journey and we thank our community members for continuing to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Health Department Director Jodie Pond said. “Though our local mask order was rescinded on May 7, 2021, we encourage community members to follow the CDC’s guidance on when to wear masks. We hope that Teton County’s COVID-19 metrics continue to improve, but we know this may change as we begin to see an increase in summer visitors. The Health Department will continue to monitor our COVID risk level weekly and communicate any changes.”

You can view the guidance that comes with the Green (New Normal) Risk Level including wearing masks in crowded spaces and staying home when sick HERE.

As of May 10, 2021, 55.71% of Teton County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To view all available appointments, walk-in hours, and the days clinic is open click HERE.

