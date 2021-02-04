JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department announced Teton County, Wyo. has moved into the Red (High) Risk Level.

The County was previously in the Purple (Critical) Risk Level.

This change reflects recent improvements in certain local COVID-19 metrics.

Between January 19, 2021, and February 1, 2021, Teton County detected 384 new cases. This is a 29% decrease from the previous two weeks, during which time 540 cases were detected. The percent of recent COVID-19 tests that were positive has also decreased to approximately 7% from

9.5% two weeks ago. Additionally, recent hospitalizations of COVID-19 cases have decreased.

Due to these improvements, the Teton District Health Officer, Travis Riddell, MD, MPH, has revoked Recommendation #11 (Gather in Household Groups Only) and the variance to Statewide Health Order #1. This variance (Teton District Health Order #21-1) had closed restaurants and bars from 10

p.m. to 5 a.m. and limited group workout classes to ten (10) participants. Teton County, WY is now subject to the four current Statewide Health Orders and a variance to Statewide Health Order #2.

Access the full text of the orders and variance by clicking here.

Despite these encouraging trends, it is important to remember that several of Teton County’s individual metrics remain in the “critical” or “concerning” categories.

“I’m relieved several of our metrics have been improving in recent days, but it’s important to remember COVID transmission in our community remains quite high,” Teton County Health Department Epidemiologist Shane Yu said. “We still have a long way to go and, as we’ve seen in the past, these trends can quickly change direction when preventative measures are not followed.”

The Teton County Health Department would like to remind community members about the recommendations that come with the Red (High) Risk Level. These including avoiding large gatherings, limiting exposure to people outside of your household, avoiding crowded indoor spaces,

and more. Please continue to wear masks, maintain at least six feet of distance, stay home when sick and wash your hands frequently. Read about the Red (High) Risk Level and the accompanying recommended preventative measures here.

