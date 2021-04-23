JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department announced Friday Teton County, Wyo. has moved down into the Yellow (Low) Risk Level for COVID-19.

The health department said continued improvements in some of the local COVID-19 metrics, including total number of new cases along with improvements at the hospital, influenced the move down from the Orange (Moderate) Risk Level.

As of April 23, Teton County has averaged 3.0 new cases per day for the past seven days. There have been 60 new cases in the past two weeks. This is a 39% decrease from the previous two-week period.

Teton County Health Department has worked with St. John’s Health to adjust the hospital metrics used to determine the county’s COVID-19 Risk Level, because the situation at the hospital has changed since these metrics were first developed, and they no longer show the complete picture of the hospital’s capacity as it relates to COVID-19.

These changes were made because St. John’s can now safely accommodate greater inpatient capacity due to staff vaccination and PPE procurement improvements.

You can see a complete list of the Teton County’s COVID-19 metrics HERE.

The Teton County Health Department asks you to review the recommendations that come with the Yellow (Low) Risk Level. These include keeping social gatherings small, avoiding crowded indoor spaces, limiting contact with high-risk individuals, and following precautions such as six-foot distancing and wearing a mask. Read about the Yellow (Low) Risk Level and the accompanying recommended preventative measures HERE.

