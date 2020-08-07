News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-In response to the Teton County, Wyoming Health recommendations, the Teton County School District #1 will postpone full “in-person” instruction when school starts September 1.

Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman announced Friday that the schools will pivot to a combination of virtual and face-to-face instruction, with a set, limited number of students in school buildings at any given time.

The school district will work with the Health Department to make decisions each month on the next month’s strategy.

The first such session will be held next Wednesday to make initial decisions.