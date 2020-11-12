Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County School District (Wyo.) decided Wednesday night to transition to virtual/remote learning from November 16 through November 20 due to spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The school board said it would monitor the situation, but intends to return to face-to-face instruction again November 30.

School officials said they learned Wednesday morning that the number of cases and increasing positivity rates were a concern. But, the board said its decision was primarily based on the number of district teachers and staff members currently out of school due to isolation or quarantine orders.

Administrators said they did not currently have enough staff to continue to provide face-to-face instruction.

Each school was asked to identify the resources and materials they will need for virtual/remote learning next week.

Other events including the “CREST” elementary school program Friday have been canceled. All other activities and athletic events, including games and practices, will be canceled as of November 16 for as long as schools are in the “virtual learning” model.