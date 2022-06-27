TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – People can again use their tents to go camping in Teton Canyon east of Alta, Wyo.

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest put a ban on soft tent camping earlier this year when a black bear pushed a man out of his hammock.

They were able to run and get inside their car.

The bear then tried to enter an occupied tent before being scared away, and no one was injured.

The decision was made to lift the ban after no new human bear encounters were reported.

There are still bears in the area, so if you plan to go make sure you are bear aware and take the steps to make sure your food and other attractants are stored correctly.

