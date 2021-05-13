JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 and up.

This is following the decision made by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 to recommend to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be made available for people ages 12 and up.

The ACIP met after the Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) to expand the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in ages 12 years of age and older on Monday, May 10, 2021. Prior to this decision, the Pfizer vaccine was only approved for individuals ages 16 and up.

Teton County Health Department has worked with Teton County School District to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

One clinic will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Jackson Hole High School and the other will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Jackson Hole Middle School. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for both events. Students who attend the Teton County School District, any private school in Teton County, and homeschool students are all welcome to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment during these school-based clinics. Parents/Guardians of students and school staff are also welcome to attend.

Parents/guardians do not need to be present at the school-based clinics for their children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but parents/guardians must sign their child’s consent form for children who are under 18. The School District and private schools will be sending out information on how to book an appointment. If you have not received the registration information for your student or have additional questions about the school-based clinics, please email covidvax@tetoncountywy.gov or call our COVID-19 hotline at 307-732-8628, option 1.

Children ages 12-17 who go to the Teton County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics not based at the school must have a parent/guardian sign their consent form and must be accompanied by someone over 18 to their appointment. For more information on the Teton County Health Department’s regular COVID-19 clinic hours, walk-in times, and other information, click HERE.

The post Teton County Wyo. to host 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics appeared first on Local News 8.