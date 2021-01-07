KIFI/KIDK

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Teton County, Wyoming is beginning to move its COVID-19 vaccination program into Phase 1-B sub-groups. The first three groups within that phase include Fire, EMS, Police, 911 staff, morticians and people who ae 70 years or older.

Teton County Health has decided to focus on people aged 80 and older first, based on guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health. The decision is also directed by limited numbers of COVID-19 vaccine doses in January.

People aged 80 and older who are interested in receiving the vaccine will be able to add their name to a list beginning the week of January 11. The list will be used to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To get on the list, visit the county’s website for vaccination progress updates, information on the process for scheduling an appointment, and a phone number to call for help.

Teton County is expecting to receive weekly shipments of the COVID vaccine for a total of 800 doses during January.

Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond, MPH stated, “We are pleased to be able to vaccinate the most vulnerable in our population, who based on their age have significantly higher mortality and morbidity from COVID-19 throughout January. As more vaccine becomes available to Teton County, we will continue to move through the Phase 1b sub-groups as defined by the State. We understand that many in our community are excited to be able to receive the COVID vaccine and we are excited to be able to continue to vaccinate more members of our community. This will be a multiple month process as limited vaccine doses become available to Teton County.”

The Health Department will provide weekly updates and information on plans to vaccinate people in the 70-79 age group, as well as other groups in Phase 1-b as more doses come available.

The post Teton County, Wyo. vaccination plans move ahead appeared first on Local News 8.