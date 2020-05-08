JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming has taken steps to reopen its business economy.

Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddelll says two travel-related County Public Health Recommendations will be allowed to expire Friday, May 8.

The first, Recommendation #6, asked residents who travel outside a designated region, or visitors to Teton County, to self-quarantine for 14 days. The geographic region includes Teton County, Idaho and Bonneville County, Idaho where many people employed in Teton County, Wyoming reside.

The second, Recommendation #4, encourages persons visiting Teton County, Wyoming to remain home. It also encouraged non-resident homeowners to either leave or not travel to Teton County, Wyoming.

Even so, the Health Department is encouraging residents to limit their travel and self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days upon arrival back in Wyoming.

Health Recommendation #7 will remain in place. It asks all people in Teton County to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other physical distancing measures may be difficult to maintain. Those include places like grocery stores, pharmacies, and crowded spaces like sidewalks and work places.

A full list of public health orders and recommendations can be found here.

Teton District Health describes the current public health risk to COVID-19 as “moderate”. Some businesses previously listed in high risk have been moved to moderate.

The county is currently moving in the “stabilization” phase of its COVID-19 response, moving towards a “recovery” phase.

You can view the county’s current public health guidance here.