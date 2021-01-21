JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-A COVID-19 surge has reached such proportions that Teton County, Wyoming health officials have added a new risk level to the county’s public health guidance.

The new risk level is “Purple” or Critical Risk Level and is above Red or High Risk on the graph.

According to Teton County Health, the key considerations include the number of new cases, case investigation/contact tracing capacity, recent hospitalizations, and other epidemiological factors.

During the time between January 5 through January 18, Teton County detected over 540 new cases. That is the largest number of cases within a two-week period since the emergency began a year ago.

The case load has put a significant strain on case investigation and tracing staff, which prevents timely isolation and quarantine and increases the potential for further spread.

At the “purple” level, the designation will require more community commitment to preventative measures, according to health department officials.

The Health Department is also recommending that everyone avoid close contact and gatherings with people who do not live in their household. The recommendation was formalized January 13 when District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell re-issued Recommendation #11. It will remain in place until at least January 27.

Health Director Jodie Pond, MPH, said “It is challenging to watch our disease metrics in Teton County moving in the wrong direction. No one wants to see this happen, but in recent days we have had some of the highest case numbers ever. We all want this pandemic to be over, but unfortunately we have a long way to go. We all must continue to be cautious and make personal decisions that will prevent unnecessary illness and death in our community. Please join us in practicing the preventative measures that we know work.”

The district’s recommendations include:

1. Gather only with household members. Always maintain at least six feet between yourself and non-household members.

2. Always wear a dry mask with multiple layers in public.

3. Avoid the “3 C’s”: Spaces that are Crowded, have high potential for Close-contact, or are Confined and enclosed with poor ventilation.

4. Reduce your trips to get food, mail, and other services to the extent possible. Utilize carryout, delivery, and contactless payment options when available. 5. Travel for essential purposes only. Upon return, self-monitor for symptoms and test on or after day seven

You can view the district’s additional health recommendations here.

