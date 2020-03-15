JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Teton County, Wyoming School District #1 will close Monday until at least April 5.

The school board took the action in response to report of a positive COVID-19 case in Teton Valley, Idaho and in support of the Town and County’s deciisions aimed at “flattening the curve.”

Superintendent Gillian Chapman stated, “This is a very difficult decision to make and I appreciate the support from our Trustees, Dr Riddell and Jodie Pond in the district taking this action. Plans for cloud or distance classroom learning and other services will be finalized tomorrow and sent to families and posted on the TCSD #1 website on Monday.”

According to a district news release, students and parents were asked to remain vigilant in prevention efforts.

TCSD Board of Education Chair, Betsy Carlin commented, “It is our opinion that being proactive rather than reactive at this time like this is the best way we can support our community. Even if it saves one life, it will be worth it. I want to thank Superintendent Chapman and her team for the hours they have put into monitoring the situation and making this difficult decision. I hope that everyone stays safe and healthy in the coming weeks.”

Dr. Travis Riddell, Teton County Health Officer stated, “In my role as County Health Officer I have been in regular contact with the school district administration. In this unprecedented situation, I fully support TCSD #1’s steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Board of Education Vice-chairman Keith Gingery added “The school district really appreciates the professionalism and expertise of Dr. Riddell, and Jodie Pond, the Director of Teton County Health Department. They have been invaluable in helping to make an informed decision.

Decisions about post-break closures will depend on how the situation unfolds in coming weeks.

