JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Teton County and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, the Teton County Centennial Committee made the decision to postpone the County’s Centennial Celebration Picnic.

“While we are disappointed to have to make this difficult decision, our priority is the health and safety of our community,” said Teton County Centennial Committee Co-chair and Teton County Chairwoman Natalia Macker. “As COVID-19 begins to become more prevalent in our community again, the Committee decided that we should not move forward with a large community gathering.”

According to the Teton County Health Department, between July 27, 2021, and August 10, 2021, 180 new cases were detected. 123 of these cases were from people who live in Teton County.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-“);

});

The Centennial Committee will continue to meet virtually to reevaluate hosting a community celebration in the future when the Teton County public health COVID-19 metrics risk level is lower.

“We look forward to coming together to celebrate the history of Teton County as a community in a safe manner when the time is appropriate,” Macker said.

The Centennial Celebration Picnic was scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Miller Park.

To stay updated on plans for future centennial celebrations, visit TetonCounty100.com.

The post Teton County’s Centennial Celebration Picnic postponed due to COVID-19 appeared first on Local News 8.