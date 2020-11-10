DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Tuesday was a “regular” school day in Teton Valley District 401, but schedules will change Wednesday.

Students were sent home Tuesday with Chromebooks, hotspots, and other necessary learning materials.

Because Teton County, Idaho is at Easteren Idaho Public Health District’s “High Risk” (orange) level, all public schools will move to an alternate-day learning model beginning Monday.

Under the schedule, students with last names A-K will attend in person on Wednesday and online Thursday. On Friday, all students will be directed by teachers on work that needs to be completed.

The full week schedule under the model is A-K in person on Monday and Wednesday and students L-Z in-person on Tuesday/Thursday, with all students home-based on Friday. Students working online must log in every day for attendance.

The schedule was worked out by concensus between Superintendent Monte Woolstenhume, the district’s administrative team, and Teton Education Association President Angela Hoopes.

It is possible that the community’s COVID-19 situaton could worsen.

According to the Teton School District:

If the number of active cases per 10,000 population stays above 45 for three straight days, EIPH will move Teton County to Critical Risk (red) and the district will transition to all virtual learning.

This transition to the home-based learning model could happen as soon as this coming Monday, November 16, 2020. As was the case following the board’s discussion, parents will be notified by principals about this change in status.

If this transition occurs, the district would continue home-based learning through Thanksgiving. At that time, the risk-level status will be re-evaluated and parents will again have 24-hour notice of any change.

Families with students enrolled in the district will continue to receive free breakfasts and lunches. For non in-person days, parents must sign-up for these meals for each child. Signups for this week must be in BEFORE 6 am on Wednesday, November 11.

Meals will be available for pick-up at three locations (in Driggs at Teton Middle School, at Victor Elementary and at Tetonia Elementary). Friday’s meals will be included in Thursday’s pickup.

You can find more information on the curbside meals program here.