Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Teton District Public Health Order #20-6, requiring all adults wear face coverings in public places in Teton County, including within the City of Jackson, has been extended through Sept. 30, 2020.

Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell also extended Teton District Health Recommendation #9, encouraging early closure of restaurants and bars through Sept. 18, 2020.

Dr. Riddell made the request for an extension of the face covering order to ensure there are many mitigation measures in place as possible as schools open this week.

“With return to school and cooler weather on the way, we anticipate a general increase in close contact among members of the community. To mitigate this additional risk, continued face covering use is an important tool to prevent another COVID-19 resurgence,” he said.

Governor Mark Gordon announced last week the current statewide public health orders will remain in effect through Sept. 15, 2020.

You can click HERE to read the third continuation of the Teton District Public Health Order #20-6, the second continuation of Teton District Health Recommendation #9 and all current statewide public health orders.